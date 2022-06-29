Yemen car bomb targeting security official leaves 6 dead

By AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A car bomb targeting a security official in the southern Yemen city of Aden has killed at least six people and wounded eight others. That’s according to Yemeni officials who say a car carrying explosives detonated Wednesday while the convoy of the official from a neighboring province was driving by. He was not seriously injured, but three of his guards were wounded. Videos from the scene showed the dead and injured lying in a minibus, while a cloud of black smoke rose from the explosion site.