Yellowstone bison gores Colorado man, causes arm injury

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A bison gored a 34-year-old Colorado man in Yellowstone National Park this week. The man’s arm was injured.

Park officials say the man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family near Giant Geyser on Monday when a bull bison charged the group.

A video of the encounter appeared to show the man behind the bison when it charged other members of his party.

The man appeared to be trying to keep himself between the bison and his family when a child ran away and the bison pursued him.

The man grabbed the child and was thrown by the bison. Park officials say the case is still being investigated.