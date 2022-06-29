Swiatek plans charity tennis event for Ukrainian children

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will host a charity tennis event next month in her home country of Poland to raise funds for children and teenagers impacted by the war in Ukraine. The event will be held in Krakow on July 23 and will feature a mixed doubles exhibition match. Elina Svitolina of Ukraine will serve as umpire for the event. Swiatek has been wearing a pin with the Ukrainian colors during her matches. More than 4 million refugees crossed into Poland after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The All England Club banned players from Russia and Belarus from competing this year at Wimbledon because of the war.