Southern Austria hit by mudslides after heavy rainfall

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Austria have declared a civil emergency after some villages in the southern state of Carinthia were cut off by mudslides and flooding following heavy rainfall. Public broadcaster ORF reported that residents of Treffen and Arriach were told to seek safety in the upper levels of their houses. Two people were missing and several others who were trapped in their homes had to be airlifted to safety by helicopter on Wednesday. Some regions had no electricity or drinking water, and phone connections were interrupted as well. A main state road leading through the Gegendtal valley was severely damaged by the floods. A storm late Tuesday had brought severe winds and heavy rain to the region.