Published 2:55 pm

Sheriff: Beacon led team to man mauled by grizzly in Wyoming

KEYT

MEETEETSE, Wyo. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Wyoming say a distress signal initially thought to be from a crashed aircraft led searchers to a backpacker who’d been mauled by a grizzly bear. Searchers soon learned there was no crash but the signal was from a personal beacon. Park County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday a 68-year-old Buffalo, New York, man activated his device after being severely mauled in a wilderness southeast of Yellowstone National Park. Rescuers flew him by helicopter to a Montana hospital. His name and condition weren’t released.

The Associated Press

