Sand berms going up along waterfront for 4th of July Fireworks Show in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARIA, Calif. - Crews are hard at work getting the fireworks show ready in Santa Barbara.

Tractors began work on the sand berms along the shoreline near Cabrillo Boulevard Wednesday morning.

This is where hundreds of fireworks will be launched for the 4th of July Waterfront Fireworks Show.

Directors with the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department say preparations for the fireworks show is going smoothly.

They say crews put up an orange fence surrounding the sand berm.

The department wants to remind people not to go inside the orange fence area as crews are still working.

It will be followed by a sand berm in front of the Yacht Club west of the breakwater wall on Leadbetter Beach.