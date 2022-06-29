Ressa says Philippine courts to decide Rappler closure order

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa says her Rappler news website is operating as usual and will let Philippine courts decide on an order to close the outlet. The case is seen as part of an assault on press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte, who leaves office Thursday and will be succeeded by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Ressa said Rappler won’t succumb to political tactics. The shutdown order came after the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission affirmed the revocation of Rappler’s license. Rappler’s attorney said the SEC’s decision will be challenged in the courts and he was confident Rappler would prevail. A Human Rights Watch official said the case was retaliation for Rappler’s “fearless reporting” about drug killings and Duterte and Marcos’ use of disinformation.