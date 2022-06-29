Probe sought in migrant deaths at Morocco-Spain border

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Activists on Wednesday urged Morocco to launch an unbiased investigation into the deaths of at least 23 migrants who attempted to enter Spain’s North African enclave of Melilla last week. The Moroccan Association for Human Rights demanded in a letter to prosecutors that a judicial inquiry be opened into the events before any burials of the dead. They died when hundreds of migrants attempted to scale the heavily guarded border fence between Nador and Melilla, and more than 200 migrants and security officers were injured.