Pro-Palestine mapping website raises alarm in Jewish groups

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ Jewish community is on edge after the launch this month of a mysterious website listing the names and addresses of many Jewish and other institutions. It also makes calls to “dismantle” and disrupt them. The Anti-Defamation League is organizing an online forum Wednesday to talk about why the pro-Palestine Mapping Project is harmful. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins is among those expected to speak. Meanwhile, members of Congress from across the country are calling on federal law enforcement officials to investigate and shut down the website. Messages sent to an email address on the site have gone unanswered.