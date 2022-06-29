Over 500 escape from rehabilitation center in Sri Lanka

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — More than 500 inmates have escaped from a heavily guarded drug rehabilitation center in northern Sri Lanka. Police said the mass escape occurred after a suspicious death led to a breakout of violence Wednesday inside the center. The center is located in Kandakadu, about 150 miles northeast of the capital Colombo. It mainly treats prisoners convicted of drug-related crimes. Nearly 1,000 people were undergoing treatment at the center, which is guarded by army troops. Police said the search has begun to catch the escapees. Officials say more than 1% of Sri Lankans are addicted to drugs.