Over 200 stuffed animals slept over at Goleta Valley Library

GOLETA, Calif. – Children lined up at the Goleta Valley Library on Friday night to drop off their most-loved stuffed animal for a "super sleepover" event.

Kids dropped off more than 200 stuffed animals, or "stuffies," at the all-nighter event, where the animals "made s'mores, enjoyed yummy drinks, played fun games, and even had a dance party," said Goleta City officials.

“I love hosting this event because it fosters personal growth for kids as they become grownups to their stuffed animals,” said Linda Hori, Library Technician at the Goleta Valley Library.

“As they were dropping off stuffed animals for the night, I heard whispers of ‘I love you’ and ‘Be good’ or ‘Have fun.’”

All of the animals were well-behaved, but city officials said they did get "a little naughty" playing on the photocopying machine.

The families and kids picked up the stuffies the on Saturday morning and received pictures and a certificate of the fun adventures from the night.