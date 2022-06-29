NYC announces lawsuit against ghost gun retailers who illegally sell parts in the city

By Mark Morales and Pervaiz Shallwani, CNN

New York City officials announced the city has filed a federal lawsuit against five ghost gun retailers for violating state and city law by shipping illegal gun components to addresses in the city, leading to guns ending up in the hands of criminals who are prohibited from obtaining firearms.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court in Manhattan by the city’s law department following an undercover investigation by the NYC Sheriff’s office. As part of the investigation, an undercover sheriff’s office investigator at a Manhattan address used fake credit cards to purchase components and gun kits.

Joining city officials in making the announcement, State Attorney General Letitia James said her office is suing 10 such retailers and manufacturers under the state’s public nuisance law.

The city’s law department said it is asking the court to immediately issue an order to stop the retailers from selling gun components in the city, while asking they provide addresses where guns and components have been mailed, said Sylvia Hinds-Radix, the city’s Corporation Counsel, who is the city’s top lawyer.

“With just a few clicks and a credit card, undercover investigators in the sheriff’s office … were able to order the components and use them to assemble guns that are illegal under city and state law,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “These are dangerous weapons, we should not think these are just kits used for hobbyists — they’re being used by murderers. All of them are illegal. Think about it: No matter where you live, no matter where you are, you can order one of these weapons and use it for whatever issues that you are attempting to resolve by using violence.

“We are not going to let gun companies turn New York into a city of mail-order murder. Whether they are hidden in the trunks of cars or in parks in a plain brown box, they are illegal and we will fight against it,” Adams said. “We will take every lawful action possible to stop gun retailers from profiting over public safety.”

The city is suing five retailers based in Missouri, Washington, Florida, and North Carolina. The retailers are:

Arm or Ally, based in Kansas City, Missouri;

Rainier Arms, based in North Auburn, Washington;

80P Builder, based in Largo, Florida;

Rock Slide USA, based in Broadway, North Carolina; and

Indie Guns, based in Orlando, Florida.

CNN is reaching out to the five retailers.

Governments act to crack down on ghost guns

The move by New York to hold accountable companies who ship the parts into its borders is the latest from state and federal officials around the country in an effort to curtail the proliferation of ghost guns. New York is the latest to join in filing a lawsuit. Los Angeles has sued a major manufacturer of guns and has called on credit card companies to stop processing the transaction of the guns.

The growth of ghost guns, which still make up a small number of the overall number of guns in the country, has raised concerns because of the rate at which the problem is growing and because the guns are nearly impossible to be identified.

The number of untraceable ghost guns recovered at city crime scenes or seized through investigations has increased about 200% each year since 2018, when the first such weapons were discovered in the city, one official said.

As of June 14, the city has recovered 175 ghost guns, compared to 64 ghost guns through the same period last year, a second official said. In all, the NYPD recovered 270 ghost guns last year.

A CNN analysis earlier this year of 2021 data found while ghost guns still make up a relatively small percentage of the total number of guns recovered by law enforcement, several cities reported sharp increases in the number of ghost guns recovered over time. San Francisco police told CNN they seized 1,089 guns in 2021, about 20% of which were ghost guns. In 2016, ghost guns made up less than 1% of total gun seizures in the city.

In a report released last month, the ATF determined between 2016 and 2021, more than 45,000 firearms suspected of being privately made, including ghost guns, were recovered by law enforcement from potential crime scenes and reported to the ATF. Nearly 20,000 of those firearms were recovered and traced in 2021 alone.

In April, President Joe Biden announced new requirements for ghost guns, including background checks before a ghost gun can be purchased and requiring serial numbers be included on some components.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.