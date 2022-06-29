Nicaragua closes Mother Teresa charity, 100 other groups

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Nicaraguan government has closed an additional 101 civic and charity groups, including the local branch of the Missionaries of Charity established by Mother Teresa. The closures were approved by the country’s congress Wednesday. The move brings to 758 the number of non-governmental organizations closed in Nicaragua over the last four years. The government claims the organizations didn’t comply with a 2020 requirement to register as “foreign agents.” President Daniel Ortega started cancelling groups he viewed as having ties to the opposition, but now the government seems intent on wiping the landscape clean of any organization it does not control.