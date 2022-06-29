NFL inisists on indefinite suspension at Watson hearing

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL and Deshaun Watson’s legal team presented their arguments before a disciplinary officer for a second day with both sides holding firm as the hearing is scheduled to continue in Delaware on Thursday. The league is insisting on an indefinite suspension and Watson’s side is arguing there’s no basis for a punishment that significant, two people in attendance told The Associated Press. Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, is tasked with determining whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.