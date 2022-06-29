Louisiana AG warns doctors against performing abortions

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s attorney general is warning doctors against performing abortions, despite a judge’s order blocking the state from enforcing its ban on the procedure. Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a letter to the Louisiana State Medical Society that the state judge’s Monday order blocking enforcement “has limited reach” and that abortion remains a crime in Louisiana after Friday’s Supreme Court decision ending abortion rights. That decision has prompted legal fights in multiple states. Lawyers for abortion providers asked the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn the state ban on abortions at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat.” Kentucky’s two abortion clinics asked a judge to block that state’s abortion ban.