Japan’s Kirin gives up stake in Myanmar Brewery

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings plans to sell its stake in Myanmar Brewery to the joint venture, leaving its partner Myanma Economic Holdings Plc. in 100% control of the company. Kirin said the share buyback agreement took into account its employees and other stakeholders and would be the fastest way to exit the venture. MEHL faces sanctions by the U.S. and other Western governments. Kirin announced shortly after the military takeover in Myanmar in February 2021 that it intended to pull out of the brewery venture. The exact value of the deal is subject to change and it requires approval by the Myanmar government.