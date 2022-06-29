Israeli PM Bennett won’t run in upcoming election

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will not run in upcoming elections, after he led a broad but fragile coalition government that came unraveled barely a year after taking office. The government announced last week that it will dissolve the Knesset ahead of elections expected this fall. But the voting required for dissolution has been bogged down by disputes with the opposition. Bennett’s office said Wednesday he has informed members of his right-wing Yamina party that he will not run in the next elections, expected in October or November. His office says he will deliver a statement later on Wednesday.