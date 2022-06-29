India Hindus begin pilgrimage in Kashmir amid heavy security

By AIJAZ HUSSAIN

Associated Press

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Thousands of Hindu devotees have begun an annual pilgrimage to an icy cave in Indian-controlled Kashmir amid massive security in the Muslim-majority region. At least 50 pilgrims have been killed in three dozen attacks blamed on Muslim militants in past three decades. The pilgrimage is taking place after two years of suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic. Worshippers began their trek early Thursday amid tens of thousands of police and soldiers carrying automatic rifles who have been deployed to guard the pilgrimage. They set up checkpoints, barricades and temporary camps along the routes. At a mountain base camp, a group of devotees said they were ecstatic to see elaborate arrangements and praised Indian soldiers for the security measures.