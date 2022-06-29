Hong Kong bars some journalists from handover anniversary

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — More than 10 journalists are barred from covering events this week marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to China. Authorities are citing “security reasons” for denying their access. The Hong Kong Journalists Association said the journalists represent at least seven media outlets, including international news agencies Reuters and Agence France-Presse, as well as some local news outlets. The affected media organizations were invited to send other journalists to cover the event, though they must also meet the quarantine and testing requirements. The journalists association said the rejections undermine freedom of the press in the city. China’s president is visiting the city for the anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997.