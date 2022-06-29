Florida jury sworn in to determine school shooter’s penalty

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury of seven men and five women have been sworn in for the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz. The final selections were made Wednesday with the defense using its final strikes to eliminate a banking executive and retired insurance executive who had tentatively been accepted Tuesday. The 12 will return to court July 18 for opening statements along with the 10 alternates who were also chosen. Cruz pleaded guilty in October to murdering 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, meaning the expected four-month trial will only decide if he receives a penalty of death or life in prison without parole.