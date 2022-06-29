EXPLAINER: How was Turkey’s veto of Nordic NATO bid avoided?

By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY, JAN M. OLSEN and JARI TANNER

Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — When the leaders of Finland, Sweden and Turkey met with NATO’s chief this week, some remained pessimistic the meeting would lessen Turkey’s objections to the Nordic pair’s historic request to join NATO. The government in Ankara had indicated for weeks that it would veto the applications unless its demands were met. Nearly three hours into Tuesday’s talks, journalists were invited to witness the nations’ foreign ministers sign a joint memorandum. The 10-article document addresses Turkey’s main objections with a promise that Finland and Sweden won’t support a Kurdish militia and the network of an exiled Turkish cleric. They also pledged to lift an arms embargo against Turkey and to address Ankara’s extradition requests.