By ALEX NISHIMOTO

Edmunds

The car experts at Edmunds compare two premium electric four-door sedans, the 2022 Audi e-tron GT and the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS. Both offer flagship levels of luxury, but they differ greatly in their execution. The car experts at Edmunds compare and contrast these two electric newcomers to help you decide which premium battery-powered four-door is right for you.