Dutch PM condemns farmers’ protests at minister’s home

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch prime minister has condemned a violent protest by farmers outside the home of the country’s agriculture minister. A small group of farmers clashed Tuesday night with police stationed outside the minister’s home and spread manure on a nearby street. At another protest, farmers attacked a police car. The demonstrations are part of increasingly bold actions against a government plans to rein in pollution. A proposal approved by lawmakers Tuesday seeks to reduce emissions of pollutants like nitrogen oxide and ammonia by 50% by 2030. Farmers also have torched bails of hay near roads and blocked highways with tractors. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Wednesday: “You can demonstrate, but in a civilized way.”