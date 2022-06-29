Crews battle Maryland summer camp fire, no injuries reported

THURMONT, Md. (AP) — Officials in western Maryland say crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland, but no injuries were reported. Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell says firefighters were initially dispatched around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont. When units arrived on scene, Campbell says they found smoke showing through the roof and a second alarm was initiated. She says about 100 firefighters from Maryland and Pennsylvania were on the scene working to extinguish the blaze. Campbell says the building was empty when the fire broke out and no injuries have been reported.