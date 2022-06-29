Cheney to debate Wyoming GOP foes after Jan. 6 hearings

By MEAD GRUVER

Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Liz Cheney returns to Wyoming from a busy week hearing public testimony before the House Jan. 6 committee to debate Republican primary challengers on Thursday. They include Harriet Hageman, her Donald Trump-endorsed opponent. Cheney will likely draw criticism in the televised debate in Sheridan for investigating Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election and encouragement of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney has faced a backlash in deep-red Wyoming as one of just two Republicans on the House committee investigating the insurrection. Even so, Cheney has out-raised Hageman by a well over 2-to-1 margin in recent months.