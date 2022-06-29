1st Native American treasurer to push economic development

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s first Native American U.S. treasurer comes from a line of chiefs who instilled the importance of keeping her tribe healthy and “leaving fooprints” to follow for those who come behind. In an Associated Press interview, Marilynn Malerba says she will bring that mindset with her as she takes on two new jobs in Washington. President Joe Biden last week appointed her U.S. treasurer as well as overseer of a new Office of Tribal and Native Affairs at the Treasury Department. As part of the first role, her name will appear on all new U.S. currency. In the latter, she will be looking for new ways to help tribes develop economic development plans.