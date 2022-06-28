Red Bull fires reserve driver Vips for using racial slur

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Red Bull has terminated the contract of Formula One test and reserve driver Jüri Vips on Tuesday for using a racial slur during an online gaming stream. The 21-year-old Estonian was suspended by Red Bull last week pending an investigation into the language he used. Vips had apologized for his actions. Red Bull says it “does not condone any form of racism.” Vips stepped in for Red Bull’s F1 driver Sergio Pérez in the first practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix last month and finished last. He has three podium finishes this season for the Hitech Grand Prix team in the F2 championship.