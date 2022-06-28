Police: Armed robbery at Dutch art fair, 4 suspects hunted

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at an international art fair in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht and are hunting for four suspects. The robbery happened Tuesday at the prestigious TEFAF fair, where displays of costly art and jewelry draw buyers and collectors from around the world. The fair is slated to run June 25-30. Local media report that the fair has been evacuated. A tweet from a person at the fair showed glass cases on a jeweler’s stand at the fair that had been smashed.