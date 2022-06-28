Oklahoma reaches opioid settlement with 3 drug companies

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma officials say they’ve reached an opioid settlement with three drug companies that would bring more than $250 million to finance efforts to battle opioid addiction. In a statement Monday, state Attorney General John O’Connor announced the state had reached a deal with McKesson, Cardinal and AmerisourceBergen to settle its lawsuit accusing the companies of fostering a nationwide epidemic of opioid abuse. O’Connor noted that the state had previously rejected a national settlement with the companies. He says the state has recovered more than $680 million from opioid makers.