NYC mayor: Investigate Giuliani for ‘false’ slap claim

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has suggested that former Mayor Rudy Giuliani be investigated for filing a false police report for claiming he was assaulted — and publicly saying he felt like he’d been shot — by a heckler who touched his back Sunday at a Staten Island grocery store. The heckler, who allegedly cried out “What’s up scumbag?” as he walked away from Giuliani, was arrested and spent more than 24 hours in jail before his arraignment Monday on misdemeanor charges including third-degree assault. Adams said Tuesday he thinks Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon “has the wrong person that he’s investigating,” referring to Giuliani.