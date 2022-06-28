Mexican networks ramp up help for US women seeking abortions

By MARÍA VERZA

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Abortion pills smuggled into the United States from Mexico inside teddy bears. A New York home used as a pill distribution hub. A small apartment just south of the U.S.-Mexico border converted into a safe place for women to end their pregnancies. Networks of Mexican feminist collectives working with counterparts in the United States are ramping up their efforts to help women in the U.S. who have lost access to abortion services to end their pregnancies. With the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the landmark decision that gave women the right to access abortion last week, these networks of activists are preparing to be busier than ever.