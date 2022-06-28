Los Angeles County to vote on returning beach property taken from Black owners in Jim Crow era

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

A plan to return a stretch of prime Southern California beachfront real estate to the descendants of its Black owners, nearly a century after the parcel was taken by the city of Manhattan Beach, is scheduled for a Tuesday vote by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Known as Bruce’s Beach, the resort had offered Black families a place to enjoy the California life and was a labor of love for owners Charles and Willa Bruce.

But harassment from White neighbors and the Ku Klux Klan tore away at their dreams.

The final blow came in 1924 when the city took the property through eminent domain and paid the couple a fraction of what they asked for. The city wanted the land for a park.

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that will enable the county to return the beachfront property to their descendants.

The two lots are worth approximately $75 million in total, officials confirmed to CNN. The houses directly next to the property have hefty price tags of around $7 million each.

The new law was authored by Sen. Steve Bradford, who sits on the state’s newly formed reparations task force.

“This is what reparations look like,” said Bradford, insisting that the county is not giving anything to the Bruce family, yet simply returning their stolen property.

CNN's Meron Moges-Gerbi contributed to this report.