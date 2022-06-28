Hamas releases video of captive Israeli in hospital bed

By WAFAA SHURAFA

Associated Press

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Hamas rulers have released a video of a captive Israeli citizen it has held incommunicado since 2015. The video released Tuesday shows the young man lying in a hospital bed while wearing an oxygen mask. It was the first image of Hisham al-Sayed to be released since he wandered across the frontier from southern Israel into Gaza. It came a day after Hamas said the condition of one of the Israeli prisoners it is holding had deteriorated. Hamas is believed to be holding the remains of two dead Israeli soldiers as well as two captive Israeli civilians, including al-Sayid. Repeated attempts at a prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas have failed.