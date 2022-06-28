First on CNN: Trump documentary filmmaker expected to cooperate with Fulton County prosecutor investigating former President

By Jim Acosta, CNN

Donald Trump documentary filmmaker Alex Holder has been contacted by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office about his potential cooperation with the grand jury investigating the pressure the former President put on Georgia officials to overturn that state’s 2020 election results, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN.

Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis issued a subpoena for Holder’s cooperation as well as the filmmaker’s raw footage, including interviews with Trump, the source said.

The source with knowledge of the situation says the filmmaker plans to comply with any subpoena and requests to cooperate.

Of interest are Trump’s comments to Holder about Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, two Republicans who refused to intervene in the election on Trump’s behalf.

Holder told CNN Saturday that Trump had referred to Kemp and Raffensperger as “stupid” for refusing to change the outcome of the election.

“He goes, ‘the reason why it’s not happening is because the officials in Georgia were not brave enough to listen to him,'” Holder said of Trump’s comments.

“He said, ‘they’re stupid people,'” Holder continued.

