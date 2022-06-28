Final jury selection begins in Florida school massacre trial

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The final phase in the selection of 12 jurors who will decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should receive the death sentence is now underway. Tuesday’s court hearing marks the conclusion of a nearly three-month process that began with 1,800 candidates. The dozen jurors and eight alternates are being winnowed from 53 candidates by prosecutors and defense attorneys. Each side can try to persuade Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that a particular candidate is biased. The jury that is seated will decide whether Cruz is sentenced to death or receives life without parole for murdering 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.