Draghi: G-20 presidency says Putin won’t go to Bali meeting

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi says the Indonesian presidency of the Group of 20 nations has ruled out in-person participation by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the November meeting of the group in Bali. The summit risked awkward diplomatic encounters if Putin were to have come, as announced by the Kremlin. But Draghi, whose country held the G-20 presidency before Indonesia, said Tuesday the G-7 had rallied to support Indonesian President Joko Widodo to organize a successful summit. Asked about the Kremlin’s announcement that Putin would participate, Draghi said: “President Widodo excludes it. He was categorical: He’s not coming. What might happen — I don’t know what will happen but what might happen — is perhaps a remote intervention.”