DeBose, Kotsur, Eilish among 397 invited to film Academy

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Recent Oscar winners Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Billie Eilish are among the 397 individuals who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organization that puts on the Oscars said Tuesday that the class of invitees includes 71 Oscar nominees and 15 winners. Actors invited this year include Anya Taylor-Joy, Jessie Buckley, Gaby Hoffman, “Belfast” co-stars Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe, as well as Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, co-stars of “The Power of the Dog.” Each year the academy invites a new batch of entertainment professionals to join the organization. Should the invitees accept, they will be able to cast votes for the 95th Oscars. The 95th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.