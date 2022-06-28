Biden health secretary pledges medication abortion access

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

President Joe Biden’s top health official said Tuesday that “every option is on the table” when it comes to helping women access abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. But the administration’s options are limited despite its strong criticism of the Supreme Court’s decision Friday. Biden called it “a sad day for the court and the country.” Xavier Becerra, secretary of Health and Human Services on Tuesday called it “despicable.” Becerra said that the administration would work to ensure that medication abortions remain available, patient privacy is preserved and family planning care is protected.