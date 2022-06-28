Australia talks down prospect of having nuclear subs by 2030

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s new defense minister is talking down the prospect of Australia acquiring U.S. nuclear-powered submarines by the end of the decade. Defense Minister Richard Marles said that timetable was “optimistic in the extreme.” He said Wednesday his priority was closing a naval capability gap when Australia begins retiring its aging diesel-electric submarines from 2038. Nuclear submarines promised under a deal with the United States and Britain are not expected until 2040. Opposition leader Peter Dutton said China could be able to detect Australia’s diesel-electric submarines by 2035. Unlike nuclear submarines, diesel-electric submarines have to surface to recharge their batteries. Dutton said China was developing technology to detect the submarines on the surface.