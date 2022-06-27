Stitt, Hofmeister hold funding edge in Oklahoma governor bid

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister have massive fundraising advantages over their opponents heading into Tuesday’s primary election. Stitt raised about $5.4 million, nearly 20 times as much as his three GOP primary opponents combined, and is a heavy favorite to advance. His Republican primary opponents include the head of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Joel Kintsel, political unknown Moira McCabe and former Tulsa police officer Mark Sherwood. Hofmeister announced last year she was switching parties to run against Stitt. She faces longtime Oklahoma Democratic Party loyalist and former state Sen. Connie Johnson. Hot-button issues like abortion, firearms and the death penalty are likely to be a focus in the race.