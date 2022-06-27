Man acquitted of murder because of insanity escapes hospital

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 29-year-old man acquitted by reason of insanity of murder in the 2013 stabbing death of his father in Austin has escaped from a state hospital to which he was committed. Police said staff at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon reported Alexander Scott Ervin missing from the hospital early Monday morning. A review of the hospital’s security video revealed that Ervin left his dormitory room late Sunday night and scaled the hospital’s 8-foot security fence before heading north on foot. A Travis County jury in 2014 found Ervin, who is autistic, not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in Ray Scott Ervin’s death.