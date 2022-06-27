Lawyers want 101-year-old alleged ex-Nazi guard acquitted

BERLIN (AP) — Lawyers have asked a German court to acquit a 101-year-old man charged with 3,518 counts of being an accessory to murder for allegedly serving as an SS guard at a Nazi concentration camp. The defendant, whose name wasn’t released due to German privacy laws, allegedly worked at the Sachsenhausen camp on the outskirts of Berlin between 1942 and 1945. The man’s lawyers argued that there was no evidence he had actively assisted in any killings. The man has denied ever working at the camp, but prosecutors presented numerous documents containing his name, date and place of birth, to argue that he did. They have asked the court to impose a five-year sentence. The court is expected to rule Tuesday.