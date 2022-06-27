Kosovo arrests man accused of war crimes in 1999 fighting

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo prosecutors have charged a man with war crimes for allegedly being part of a group of Serbian forces that executed at least nine ethnic Albanian civilians during the country’s 1998-1999 war. Prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect identified only as M.D., a local resident of Montenegrin origin, was arrested Monday in a village west of the capital Pristina. They said he is suspected of having been among the Serb forces who on May 5, 1999 held an offensive during which nine people were executed and another five are still missing. More than 13,000 people, mostly ethnic Albanians, died during fighting in 1998-1999 between Kosovo ethnic Albanian separatists to break away from Serbia, and Serbian forces.