Israel loosens abortion regulations in response to Roe

By EMILY ROSE

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has eased its regulations for women seeking to undergo abortions in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The new rules make it easier for women to obtain abortion pills and drop a longstanding requirement that women appear physically before a special committee to get permission to terminate a pregnancy.

Israel’s health minister, Nitzan Horowitz, says last week’s U.S. decision turned back the clock on women’s rights.

He says a women has a “complete right” over her body. The new loosened regulations are to take effect in three months.