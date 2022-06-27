In Utah, a loyal Trump ally faces GOP primary challengers

By SAM METZ and LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two well-funded challengers will attempt to unseat second-term Senator Mike Lee in Utah’s Republican primary in a race that will test whether loyalty to former President Donald Trump remains a litmus test for Republican voters. Lee will appear on the ballot alongside former state lawmaker Becky Edwards and political operative Ally Isom on Tuesday. Neither voted for Trump in 2020 and both have attacked Lee as a divisive politician who cares less about governing than he does television appearances and his allegiance to Trump. The race should also test how criticisms of divisiveness resonate in the state’s church-infused political culture.