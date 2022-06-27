Germany returns artifacts taken from 3 African nations

BERLIN (AP) — German officials say that numerous priceless artifacts taken from African nations during colonial times will be permanently returned. The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation said Monday that the objects include a shell-studded statue of the mother goddess Ngonnso’, which holds great spiritual significance for the Nso’ people of northwest Cameroon. The statue has been part of the collection of Berlin’s Ethnological Museum since 1903, after it was “donated” by a German colonial officer who had taken it from the Nso’ by force. The foundation said 23 artefacts from Namibia, including jewelry, tools and fashion items, will also be given back permanently. A separate treaty will be signed on the return of objects looted from Tanzania during German colonial rule.