Toxic gas released in Jordan port kills 13, injures 250

By OMAR AKOUR

Associated Press

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Authorities in Jordan say a crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship in the port of Aqaba dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed at least 13 people and sickened some 250. Video carried on state TV showed the moment the tank exploded, sending dockworkers scrambling to escape the toxic cloud. Some 200 people were hospitalized. The Public Security Directorate initially described Monday’s event as a gas leak. It said authorities sealed off the area after evacuating the injured and sent specialists in to address the situation. A health official urged people living nearby to stay inside and keep their windows closed.