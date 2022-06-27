EU countries adopt mandatory gas storage amid Russia’s cuts

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU countries have agreed that all natural gas storage in the 27-nation bloc should be topped up to at least 80% capacity for next winter as they prepare for the possibility of Russia further reducing deliveries. In addition, the EU Council said Monday that gas reserves will need to be filled to 90% capacity before winter 2023. The EU is trying to slash its use of Russian energy amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine and find other sources. Moscow is disrupting natural gas deliveries, which the EU didn’t include in its own sanctions for fear of seriously harming the European economy. Before the war, the bloc got about 40% of its gas from Russia.