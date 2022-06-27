Czech bullet train collides with engine, 1 dead, 5 injured

PRAGUE (AP) — A bullet train has collided with an engine in a railway station in northeastern Czech Republic, killing one person and injuring five. Czech Railways says the accident took place early Monday in the town of Bohumin, shortly after the departure of the Pendolino train for Prague. The driver of the bullet train was killed, while four Czech Railways employees on the engine and one on the train were injured. Rescuers say no passengers were injured. The Rail Safety Inspection Office, an agency that investigate train crashes, says the accident might have been caused by human error.