46 migrants have been found dead inside a semi-truck in San Antonio and 16 have been hospitalized, authorities say

By Amanda Musa, CNN

At least 46 people have been found dead inside of a semi-truck in San Antonio on Monday, according to authorities, in a scene that Mayor Ron Nirenberg called a “horrific human tragedy.”

Earlier on Monday night, city councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia referred to the victims as migrants, after she was briefed on the situation by the San Antonio police chief.

Authorities were alerted to the scene just before 6 p.m. local time, when a worker in a nearby building heard a cry for help, according to San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus. The worker found a trailer with doors partially opened and saw a number of people deceased inside, McManus said.

Sixteen people — 12 adults and four children — have been taken to nearby medical facilities for further care, according to San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

Those who were found alive were hot to the touch and suffering from heat stroke and exhaustion, Hood said.

Three of the migrants found were taken to Methodist Hospital Metropolitan and are in stable condition, according to a spokesperson for Methodist Healthcare.

High temperatures in the San Antonio area ranged from the high 90s to low 100s on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Carolyn Sung contributed to this report.